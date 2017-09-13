Sanders Questions: Graham-Cassidy-Heller-Trump Edition 

Republican Senators Graham, Cassidy, and Heller introduced their health care bill today that would reverse the gains made under the Affordable Care Act by taking health care from millions of people all to start a new system with lower quality care and higher costs. That’s a no-brainer for President Trump, right?

American Bridge Rapid Response Director Emily Aden calls on White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to answer the following questions:

1. Is the White House still pursuing a plan started by Michael Flynn to build dozens nuclear reactors across the Middle East backed by of his secret lobbying clients?

2. Does President Trump support a bipartisan deal reached by the Senate Finance Committee to extend CHIP for five years?

3. Actual election experts agree voter fraud is a nearly non-existent problem and President Trump’s voter commission head Kris Kobach said yesterday there is a “high possibility” the group won’t even make any recommendations. So why is President Trump wasting taxpayer dollars on a wild goose chase to make him feel better about losing the popular vote?

4. When will President Trump sign an overwhelmingly passed resolution condemning white supremacy? Isn’t it telling that this is even a question?

5. Will President Trump support the Child Care for Working Families Act introduced in the Senate today over the nanny tax break for wealthy families proposed by Ivanka?