Sanders Questions: Who *Isn’t* Flying Private Edition 

Trump’s Cabinet members are living large while more than 200,000 Americans have been laid off just since Trump took office. What’s President Trump doing? Feuding with the national media because his Secretary of State aptly called him a moron.

American Bridge Rapid Response Director Emily Aden calls on White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to answer the following questions:

1. What will President Trump’s tax cut for the super rich do to help the 200,000 Americans who have been laid off so far on his watch?

2. Does President Trump condone Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s taxpayer-funded travel on private planes including on trips to St. Thomas and St. Croix?

3. Would President Trump sign legislation banning “bump stocks,” which the Las Vegas shooter used to massacre 59 people and injure over 500 more?

4. Given President Trump’s tweets this morning, does he have more confidence in Russian propaganda outlets like RT than news networks in the United States?

5. The 20 week abortion ban which punishes women and criminalizes doctors is unconstitutional, based on fake science, and most importantly in this White House- unpopular. Why does President Trump support it?