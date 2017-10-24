Sanders Questions: ‘Liddle Donnie Edition

Senator Bob Corker really hit the nail on the head this morning when he said of President Trump, “the debasement of our nation is what he’ll be most remembered for.” Is it too little, too late? Probably, especially considering the Republican just a few months ago was singing Trump’s praises as he angled for a job in his Cabinet. But Corker’s honesty is nonetheless welcome at a time when virtually every other Republican in Washington can’t come to grips with the dangers that Trump presents for the country and the world.

As White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders takes the podium today it is important to remember the role that she, and all others in this White House and Congress, play in enabling this debasement of our country, our values, and our standing in the world.



American Bridge Rapid Response Director Emily Aden calls on Sanders to answer the following questions:

1. How is President Trump taunting a well-respected Senator from his own party on Twitter going to help advance tax reform?

2. Did President Trump, Ty Cobb, or anyone in the White House help prepare Michael Cohen and Brad Prascale ahead of their congressional hearings today in the Trump-Russa investigation?

3. Why hasn’t President Trump pressed Congress to renew the Children’s Health Insurance Program which covered 9 million kids and has been lapsed for 23 days?

4. Will President Trump insist that his EPA Secretary Scott Pruitt reimburse taxpayers for his unprecedented security costs or Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke reimburse taxpayers for a fundraising trip to St. Croix for a PAC other Republicans call a “scam?”

5. What strategic advantage does the United States gain by being alone with Syria as the only two countries outside the Paris Climate Accord?