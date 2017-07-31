Sanders Questions: Screw The Mooch Edition

“Tired of all the winning, yet? President Trump promised to hire the best people but all we’ve gotten from this White House is a string of failures. Anthony Scaramucci is just the latest casualty. The White House is a disaster from top down and anyone who thinks that John Kelly can right this ship is delusional.” –American Bridge Rapid Response Director Emily Aden

Here are some key questions for White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who will certainly have her hands full this afternoon:

1. With all of the shakeups at the White House, do you expect you’ll still have a job tomorrow?