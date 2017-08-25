Sanders Questions: Two Days In A Row, Lucky Us Edition

On-camera press briefings two days in a row? It’s almost like this is a real, functioning White House. Almost. American Bridge Rapid Response Director Emily Aden calls on White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to answer the following questions:

1. Will you confirm Gary Cohn’s promise that tax reform will be done by the end of the year?

2. What is President Trump going to do to address the fact that the housing market plummeted to an eleven-month low in July?

3. Isn’t $7,100 a lot to spend on luxury toilets for the Secret Service to accommodate President Trump on his vacations to Bedminster?

4. After promising to treat Dreamers (young people brought to this country as children) with “great heart,” why is this administration now threatening to end the program that keeps them in this country? Is the White House concerned about taking this step at a time when racial tensions are so high due to President Trump’s embrace of white supremacists?