Spooooky Sanders Questions: Swamp Edition

It must be truly frightening in the swamp that is the Trump White House. From wasting millions of taxpayer dollars on furniture and travel, to letting Wall Street trample over veterans, to giving Russia a pass on sanctions- Donald Trump has shown himself to be the Swamp President. *cue screams*

American Bridge Rapid Response Director Emily Aden calls on White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to answer the following questions:

1. How did President Trump spend $1.75 million in taxpayer dollars on furniture and decorating costs for the White House but can’t spare a dime to address the opioid crisis?

2. What sexual harassment training do White House staffers go through? Does the President support legislation introduced by Reps. Jackie Speier and Brenda Lawrence to improve how sexual harassment complaints are handled in Congress?

3. Why did the White House miss a key October 1st deadline to implement sanctions against Russia? Was it a mistake for the State Department to shut down the office that oversees sanctions?

4. Will President Trump listen to the American Legion and veto the pro-Wall Street CFPB bill that would make it harder for veterans and military service members to fight unfair banking practices?

5. Does the White House support Steve King’s legislation to ban abortion at 6 weeks, which is when many women first even learn they are pregnant?