Trump and Moore Silence Women

Throughout the 2016 campaign, Donald Trump called the women who accused him of sexual harassment “horrible,” “liars,” and ugly, suggesting that they were too unattractive for him to assault. Now he’s using the full force of the White House press office to double down on those attacks and accuse three women who have come forward with their stories of lying. To no surprise, Trump’s candidate in Alabama is stealing a page out of his disgusting playbook and similarly attacking victims; this morning it was reported that Roy Moore’s campaign distributed a “primer” to volunteers and supporters painting his accusers as liars.

In response to these Republican attacks, American Bridge Rapid Response Director Emily Aden released the following statement:

“Americans ought to be disgusted by Donald Trump and Roy Moore teaming up to attack women who are brave enough to expose them as sexual predators. Trump and Moore deserve each other but the rest of the country deserves better.”