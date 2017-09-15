Trump’s sabotage of the Affordable Care Act costs the people of Michigan

Donald Trump is actively sabotaging Affordable Care Act (ACA) insurance marketplaces, and it is costing the people of Michigan
This news comes after Donald Trump has taken a host of executive actions that have harmed insurance markets and driven-up healthcare costs for Americans, including an executive order on Trump’s first day in office to compromise the effectiveness of the individual mandate, calling into question whether the mandate would be enforced at all, pulling an initial round of ACA enrollment ads that had already been paid for, and cutting the overall enrollment ad budget by 90% as well as community outreach funds by 40%.
Most damaging of all, Trump has repeatedly threatened to withhold cost-sharing reductions (CSRs), which are critical in order for 7 million working people to afford healthcare – and without which the premiums for benchmark marketplaces silver plans would skyrocket by up to 25%.
”Donald Trump is sabotaging the Affordable Care Act marketplaces and now the people of Michigan are going to pay the price. Trump’s efforts to deliberately undermine the insurance markets are hurting people right now, and his reckless behavior is unconscionable,” said American Bridge Vice President Shripal Shah. “Michiganders deserve far better. It’s time for Donald Trump and Republicans in Michigan to side with the vast majority of the American
Trump himself has said that holding these payments hostage is a political negotiating tactic, and in an interview with The Wall Street Journal earlier this year Trump even acknowledged that acting on his threat would hurt people.The threat itself is hurting people in Michigan right now. And this is being enabled by Republicans like Congressman Fred Upton, who have failed to protect Michigan from Donald Trump’s sabotage of their health care.
Trump’s hostage strategy has destabilized American insurance markets at a time when health insurers face deadlines for the coverage they will offer consumers next year. As a result, people in many places across the country – and now including Michigan – will be hurt because of the completely needless uncertainty that Trump is causing.
The health insurance industry, as well as the American Medical Association, the American Hospital Association, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce have called on Trump and congressional Republicans to fully fund these Affordable Care Act subsidies and calm insurance markets, but their request has been ignored.
TRUMP HAS THREATENED TO END AFFORDABLE CARE ACT COST-SHARING FUNDS:
Wall Street Journal, 4/12/2017: “Nearly three weeks after Republican infighting sank an overhaul of the Affordable Care Act, President Donald Trump dug back into the battle on Wednesday, threatening to withhold payments to insurers to force Democrats to the negotiating table.”Axios, 5/2/2017: “Office of
TRUMP’S THREATS ARE DESTABILIZING INSURANCE MARKETS :
America’s Health Insurance Plans, et al. in Letter to Donald Trump, 4/12/2017: “A critical priority is to stabilize the individual health insurance market. The window is quickly closing to properly price individual insurance products for 2018. The most critical action to help stabilize theindividual market for 2017 and 2018 is to remove uncertainty about continued funding for cost sharing reductions (CSRs)….We urge the Administration and Congress to take quick action to ensure CSRs are funded. “
Additional organizations that signed the letter:
- American Academy of Family Physicians
- American Benefits Council
- American Hospital Association
- American Medical Association
- Blue Cross Blue Shield Association
- Federation of American Hospitals
- U.S. Chamber of Commerce
Des Moines Register, 8/16/2017: “Iowans who buy their own health insurance through the Affordable Care Act exchange would see their rates increase nearly 57 percent next year under a revised rate proposed Wednesday. The proposal is 13 percentage points higher than previously was estimated by Medica, the one remaining carrier selling individual policies in Iowa next year. Medica attributed the additional increase to uncertainties over federal health care subsidies, the insurer said in a release.”
Blue Shield of California CEO Paul Markovich, 5/8/2017: “It’s pretty clear we need more certainty to be able to file the rates assuming we get those federal payments…Short of that, we’d have to assume they’re not being paid.”
Bloomberg, 5/9/2017: “Health insurers are asking for sharp increases in thecost of their Obamacare plans next year, thanks to instability in the law’s coverage markets that’s been compounded by the Trump administration.”
Bloomberg, 5/9/2017: “‘Failure to enforce the individual mandate makes it far more likely that healthier, younger individuals will drop coverage and drive up the cost for everyone,’ Chet Burrell, chief executive officer of CareFirst, said in a statement. The insurer is asking for an at least 50 percent increase in premiums in Maryland. Burrell said uncertainty over the mandate played a ‘significant role’ in the insurer’s rate requests.
ENDING COST-SHARING SUBSIDIES WOULD CAUSE HEALTH INSURANCE PREMIUMS TO SPIKE:
Congressional Budget Office, 8/15/2017: “Gross premiums for silver plans offered through the marketplaces would be 20 percent higher in 2018 and 25 percent higher by 2020—boosting the amount of