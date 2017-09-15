Trump’s sabotage of the Affordable Care Act costs the people of Michigan

Donald Trump is actively sabotaging Affordable Care Act (ACA) insurance marketplaces, and it is costing the people of Michigan . Today, Health Alliance Plan announced that, as a result of Trump destabilizing the market, they will withdraw from offering individual coverage plans on the health insurance exchanges in Michigan.

This news comes after Donald Trump has taken a host of executive actions that have harmed insurance markets and driven-up healthcare costs for Americans, including an executive order on Trump’s first day in office to compromise the effectiveness of the individual mandate, calling into question whether the mandate would be enforced at all, pulling an initial round of ACA enrollment ads that had already been paid for, and cutting the overall enrollment ad budget by 90% as well as community outreach funds by 40%.

Most damaging of all, Trump has repeatedly threatened to withhold cost-sharing reductions (CSRs), which are critical in order for 7 million working people to afford healthcare – and without which the premiums for benchmark marketplaces silver plans would skyrocket by up to 25%.

​”Donald Trump is sabotaging the Affordable Care Act marketplaces and now the people of Michigan are going to pay the price. Trump’s efforts to deliberately undermine the insurance markets are hurting people right now, and his reckless behavior is unconscionable,” said American Bridge Vice President Shripal Shah. “Michiganders deserve far better. It’s time for Donald Trump and Republicans in Michigan to side with the vast majority of the American people who want them to work across the aisle to improve the Affordable Care Act instead of intentionally damaging the health insurance market.”

Trump himself has said that holding these payments hostage is a political negotiating tactic, and in an interview with The Wall Street Journal​ earlier this year​ Trump even acknowledged that acting on his threat would hurt people.The threat itself is hurting people in Michigan right now. And this is being enabled by Republicans like Congressman Fred Upton, who ​have failed to protect Michigan from Donald Trump’s sabotage of their health care.

Trump’s hostage strategy has destabilized American insurance markets at a time when health insurers face deadlines for the coverage they will offer consumers next year. As a result, people in many places across the country – and now including Michigan – will be hurt because of the completely needless uncertainty that Trump is causing.

The health insurance industry, as well as the American Medical Association, the American Hospital Association, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce have called on Trump and congressional Republicans to fully fund these Affordable Care Act subsidies and calm insurance markets, but their request has been ignored.



THE FACTS

​

TRUMP HAS THREATENED TO END AFFORDABLE CARE ACT COST-SHARING FUNDS:

Wall Street Journal, 4/12/2017: “Nearly three weeks after Republican infighting sank an overhaul of the Affordable Care Act, President Donald Trump dug back into the battle on Wednesday , threatening to withhold payments to insurers to force Democrats to the negotiating table.” “Nearly three weeks after Republican infighting sank an overhaul of the Affordable Care Act, President Donald Trump dug back into the battle, threatening to withhold payments to insurers to force Democrats to the negotiating table.” ​Axios, 5/2/2017: “Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney reopened the debate over Affordable Care Act payments to insurers this afternoon, suggesting at a White House briefing that the Trump administration hasn’t decided whether to provide the May payments for cost-sharing reduction subsidies.”​ “Office ofManagement and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney reopened the debate over Affordable Care Act payments to insurers this afternoon, suggesting at a White House briefing that the Trump administration hasn’t decided whether to provide the May payments for cost-sharing reduction subsidies.”​ TRUMP’S THREATS ARE DESTABILIZING INSURANCE MARKETS : America’s Health Insurance Plans, et al. in Letter to Donald Trump, 4/12/2017: “A critical priority is to stabilize the individual health insurance market. The window is quickly closing to properly price individual insurance products for 2018. The most critical action to help stabilize theindividual market for 2017 and 2018 is to remove uncertainty about continued funding for cost sharing reductions (CSRs)….We urge the Administration and Congress to take quick action to ensure CSRs are funded. “​ ​Additional organizations that signed the letter:​

American Academy of Family Physicians

American Benefits Council

American Hospital Association

American Medical Association

Blue Cross Blue Shield Association

Federation of American Hospitals

U.S. Chamber of Commerce

America’s Health Insurance Plans, et al. in joint statement, 8/2/2017: “Cost- sharing reductions are used to help those who need it most—low- and moderate-income consumers. These funds, which are built into their benefits, reduce their out-of-pocket costs such as copayments and deductibles when they receive care. Without these funds, consumers’ access to care is jeopardized, their premiums will increase dramatically, and they will be left with even fewer coverage options.” “Cost-sharing reductions are used to help those who need it most—low- and moderate-income consumers. These funds, which are built into their benefits, reduce their out-of-pocket costs such as copayments and deductibles when they receive care. Without these funds, consumers’ access to care is jeopardized, their premiums will increase dramatically, and they will be left with even fewer coverage options.” Additional organizations that signed the letter:

American Academy of Family Physicians

American Benefits Council, American Hospital Association

American Medical Association

Blue Cross Blue Shield Association

Federation of American Hospitals

U.S. Chamber of Commerce​