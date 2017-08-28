WATCH: Trump Bemoans Deadly Hurricane for Stomping on “Ratings” for Sheriff Joe Pardon

Just when you think Donald Trump can’t be any more of a disgusting human-being, he finds a way to sink even lower. This afternoon, Trump admitted he saw coverage of a deadly hurricane that is still, as we speak, wrecking havoc on Texas and Louisiana as an opportunity for higher ratings of a pardon for racist Joe Arpaio. The pardon, meanwhile, was decried by both Republicans and Democrats as it represented an unprecedented abuse of power and break from Justice Department protocol.

Watch Trump’s offensive comments here: