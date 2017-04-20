American Bridge Releases Radio Ads on Trump’s Dangerous Ties to Russia

Ads Target Republicans Who Refuse to Support An Independent Investigation

Today, American Bridge 21st Century released radio ads against three vulnerable Republican members of Congress, focusing on Trump’s dangerous ties to Russia.

The 60-second spots will run for the next seven days against Rep. Martha McSally (AZ-02), Rep. John Katko (NY-24), and Rep. Will Hurd (TX-23).

With new revelations in the growing scandal surfacing weekly, the American people deserve the kind of answers that can only come from a truly independent investigation operating free of politics. That’s why Americans overwhelmingly support creating an independent commission to investigate Trump’s ties to Russia. But Republicans in Congress are standing in the way, instead putting their party ahead of the country.

Statement by American Bridge President Jessica Mackler:

“The country overwhelmingly wants an independent commission investigating the growing scandal surrounding Donald Trump’s ties to Russia and we’re going to hold Republicans accountable for standing in the way. Republicans who refuse to put country ahead of party are doing so at their own peril.”

The script of the ad can be found below:

RUSSIAN (speaking in Russian): Haha. Vladimir Putin and all Russians are laughing at you Americans. (laughs)

VO: That’s the sound of the Russians and Vladimir Putin laughing at us.

They’re getting away with undermining our democracy. And what’s Congressman John Katko doing about it? Nothing. Katko won’t even support an independent investigation.

Here’s what we already know. Donald Trump’s campaign manager, Paul Manafort, was reportedly paid $12 million by a pro-Russian political party.

Trump’s National Security Advisor, Michael Flynn, had to resign after lying about communicating with Russia.

And now, American intelligence officials say they are concerned about Trump’s ties to Russia.

But still, Congressman John Katko is refusing to support an independent commission to investigate President Trump’s connections to Russia.

RUSSIAN: Ha ha. The jokes on you America! (laughs)

VO: Paid for by American Bridge 21st Century Foundation