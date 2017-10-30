American Bridge Statement On The First Charges Filed In The Trump-Russia Investigation

American Bridge Vice President Shirpal Shah released the following statement after the first charges were filed in the Special Council’s investigation into Donald Trump, his campaign and the Russian cyber attack during the 2016 election.

“Paul Manafort wasn’t the only member of Trump’s inner circle to have a relationship with Russian oligarchs that spanned a decade. He also wasn’t the only one who lied about secret meetings with Russian government officials during the 2016 campaign. The question the public is asking this morning isn’t solely focused on what Manafort did, they’re also asking what’s next and who from Trump world will receive the next indictment.”

###