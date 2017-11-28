American Bridge Statement on Trump’s Judicial Nominee Gregory Katsas

Today the Senate voted to advance President Trump’s nominee, Gregory Katsas, for the powerful DC Circuit Court. Katsas has advised the President on everything from the ACA’s contraception coverage to the Muslim Ban to the DACA repeal.

Dawn Huckelbridge, director of American Bridge’s Women’s Rights Initiative, stated, “Gregory Katsas’s confirmation would be profoundly dangerous for women. He has argued that Congress – not doctors – can make judgments about risks to women’s health, he is dismissive of a woman’s constitutionally protected rights, and has even opposed access to contraception. This is part of Trump’s fast moving charge to remake the federal judiciary with extreme conservatives who are out of touch with the American people, and Katsas has no place on the DC Circuit Court.”

American Bridge’s Women’s Rights Initiative launched a digital campaign earlier this fall to counter Katsas’s nomination, including a digital ad that outlined how Trump was stacking federal courts with ideological nominees who would roll back women’s rights. To view the ad click here: https://youtu.be/ cMyPFcp8Z4A

A final confirmation vote is expected Tuesday, November 28.

###