ATTN: Senators Burr and Warner: More Evidence Than Ever That Steele Dossier Is Accurate

This afternoon, Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr and Ranking Member Mark Warner reiterated that the “question of collusion” remains open in their investigation into Russian interference into the 2016 election to help Donald Trump win.

One of the key focuses of the congressional investigation is the Steele dossier, which first unearthed explosive allegations against Trump and his top aides back in January. Chairman Burr stated in this afternoon’s press conference that “the committee has hit a wall” when it comes to probing the claims in the dossier because its author, British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, will not testify.

Luckily for Burr, Warner, and the rest of the Senate Intelligence Committee, the team at American Bridge has compiled the latest evidence verifying some of the most damning accusations in the dossier.

Here’s an overview of what we’ve recently learned:

Trump pursued real estate deals in Moscow during the campaign.

Trump’s aide and career criminal Felix Sater explicitly stated that real estate deals in Moscow during the campaign would help Trump win.

Trump had long-standing ties to Russian billionaire Aras Agalarov who helped orchestrate the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Donald Trump Jr., Paul Manafort, Jared Kushner and Russian officials.

“In light of the breaking news from Senators Warner and Burr this afternoon, we are releasing our full research analysis of the Steele dossier so that the public, and members of the Senate Intelligence Committee, can see how many of the dossier’s claims have been proven to be factually accurate,” said David Brock, founder of American Bridge 21st Century. “The President may want to brush these allegations aside as ‘fake news’ but that’s simply not the case. More and more of these claims have been proven to be true since this dossier was first published earlier this year, and we plan to continue our due diligence. The public deserves the truth.”

Full 50 page report can be viewed here:

http://bridgeproject.com/app/ uploads/Trump-dossier- comparison.pdf