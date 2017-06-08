Bridge Project Highlights Jared Kushner’s Ties to Russia in New Episode of Web Series

Ahead of former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony today, Bridge Project is releasing a new digital ad in its ongoing web series that outlines the numerous ties between officials in Donald Trump’s inner circle and Russian oligarchs, gangsters, alleged spy-masters, and Vladimir Putin. This episode focuses on Jared Kushner, the President’s son-in-law and the Secretary of Everything.

Watch the ad here.

Jared Kushner is the first current member of the White House staff reported to be a focus of the FBI’s investigation. Kushner also has failed to disclose meetings with the Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak and the chief of the state owned Vnesheconombank, who was handpicked by Vladimir Putin. He even suggested setting up a private line of communication between the Trump transition team and Russia.

“Jared Kushner is one of the most influential people in Trump’s orbit and coincidentally is also right in the thick of this scandal,” said American Bridge spokesperson Sabrina Singh. “His cozy ties to Russians are alarming considering how much influence he has in the White House, and the country deserves the truth about the extent of his contacts.”



The web series follows the launch of Trumpconnections.ru, a digital project that further explains Trump’s countless connections to shady Russian oligarchs and Kremlin officials.