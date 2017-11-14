Leading Democratic War Room Launches Grassroots Online Mobilization Campaign to Protect Robert Mueller, Russia Investigation

Bridge Project is launching a new grassroots online mobilization campaign to protect Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Donald Trump’s ties to Russia in the face of new, partisan attacks from Trump allies who are eager to protect themselves from criminal investigation. The new effort will zero in on dispelling false attacks on the investigation as well as mobilizing patriotic support for the independent probe.
The campaign's website,
“Bob Mueller is universally regarded as a consummate professional of the highest integrity,” said David Brock, founder and Chairman of American Bridge. “The smear campaign against him by Steve Bannon and other Trump allies is an assault on our criminal justice system. By attacking Mueller, they are trying to protect criminal conduct. The issue is the rule of law — neither the President nor his cronies are above the law.”
The Bridge Project is promoting
Trump and his allies have increased their attacks as it became clear that Mueller is zeroing in on some of the closest members of Trump’s inner circle including Paul Manafort, Rick Gates, George Papadopoulos, Michael Flynn and Jared Kushner. But this desperate flailing hasn’t swayed public opinion. Independent polling reveals the American people approve of Mueller’s investigation by a more than two-to-one margin, and Muller’s investigation approval is more than 20% higher than Donald Trump’s own approval rating from the American public.
“Americans must band together now. The foundation of our country, our democracy, is at risk,” reads the welcome message at AmericansDefendingMueller.com. “We must protect Special Counsel Robert Mueller, and his investigation, from those who want to shake the very core of America.”
