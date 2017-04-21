NEW: Bridge Project Launches Latest Episode in Web Series Highlighting Connections Between Trump and Russia

Episode Four Focuses on Michael Flynn, Will Be Promoted in Key Congressional Districts and Nationally

Today, Bridge Project is launching a new episode in it’s ongoing web series that outlines the numerous ties between officials in Donald Trump’s inner circle and Russian oligarchs, gangsters, alleged spy-masters, and Vladimir Putin. The episode focuses on disgraced former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and will be promoted nationally as well as in the districts of Rep. Martha McSally (AZ-02), Rep. John Katko (NY-24), and Rep. Will Hurd (TX-23) to complement a new American Bridge radio campaign that was launched earlier today. The new radio ads demand Congressional Republicans join calls for an independent commission investigating Trump’s potential collusion with Russian hackers who tilted the 2016 election in his favor.

Watch the new video here

The digital product notes that before joining the Trump campaign, Flynn was paid $40,000 to speak and attend an event for the Russia-owned television network and propaganda tool RT, where he also sat at the same table as Vladimir Putin. Flynn was later forced to resign from the White House after it was discovered that he secretly spoke to the Russian Ambassador to discuss lifting sanctions imposed by the Obama administration. Flynn is one of at least four former Trump aides currently under investigation by the FBI.

“Michael Flynn was an influential player in the Trump orbit who directly colluded with the Russian ambassador to undermine President Obama’s authority. Never has someone so obviously compromised by a foreign government been so close to a sitting President,” said American Bridge spokesperson Sabrina Singh. “The steady drip of Trump-Russia developments grow more disturbing each day and the American people deserve an independent investigation to uncover the truth about any potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.”