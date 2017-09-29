NEW VIDEO: The Price is WRONG, Swamp Edition  

To highlight how much taxpayer money has been wasted by Donald Trump’s cabinet on private and military jets, Bridge Project is releasing a new web video, “Trump’s Swamp Battle Royale,” showing Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, EPA Director Scott Pruitt, and now-foremer Health & Human Services Sec. Tom Price competing to see who can spend the most government money on unnecessary private jets.

To watch the new video, click HERE.

“Donald Trump is exploiting the presidency to cut his own taxes – and lying about it – and his cabinet members have been practically racing each other to see who can waste the most taxpayer money using luxurious private jets for junkets around the country,” said American Bridge Communications Director Harrell Kirstein. “This video may make folks laugh, but there’s nothing funny about what the Trump Administration is doing with our tax dollars. This corrupt cabinet is pummeling taxpayers, and Trump is responsible for all of it – regardless of who just got told ‘you’re fired.'”