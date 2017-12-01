Remember Mike Pence’s Role In Flynn Guilty Plea

Amidst the most recent flood of indictments and guilty pleas coming out of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, the American people must remember that Vice President Mike Pence is inextricably entangled in this firestorm.

Here’s how– former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is expected to plead guilty in the Mueller case for lying to the FBI about the nature of his numerous contacts with the Russian Ambassador during the Trump transition. And who was in charge of the Trump transition? Mike Pence.

As Vice President-elect, Mike Pence chaired the Trump transition. American Bridge previously uncovered a document signed by Mike Pence through a Freedom of Information Request explicitly stating he is responsible for contacts made by Trump officials, like Michael Flynn, during the transition period.

“This morning’s revelation about Michael Flynn is just the tip of the iceberg,” said American Bridge Vice President Shripal Shah. “Michael Flynn acted outside of the law and against the will of the American people. Donald Trump and Mike Pence put Michael Flynn in position to endanger our national security and sell off access to top secret government information to foreign adversaries. We must make sure they are the ones ultimately held responsible.”

