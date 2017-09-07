Reminder: You Can’t Believe Anything Donald Trump Jr. Says

Donald Trump Jr. has changed his story about collusion with Russia yet again, this time in testimony to investigators from the Senate Judiciary Committee. He can be charged with a crime if he’s found to have lied to congressional investigators.

It’s clear Trump Jr. must be counting on congressional investigators, Special Counsel Robert Mueller, and the American people to suspend their disbelief and blindly accept his conflicting explanations. Unfortunately for Trump Jr. and his father, however, that’s simply not going to happen.

Here are the three most likely lies from Trump Jr.’s testimony today:

1. Trump Jr. now says he doesn’t remember if the White House helped craft his initial misleading response to reports about the June 9, 2016 meeting in Trump Tower with Jared Kushner, Paul Manafort, and Russian officials.

FACT CHECK : The President dictated his son’s response on-board Air Force One.

2. Trump Jr. now says he had reservations about taking the meeting with the Russian officials.

FACT CHECK : He responded to an email promising dirt on Hillary Clinton from Rob Goldstone, an emissary of Russian billionaire Aras Agalarov, in mere minutes saying “If it’s what you say I love it.” He responded to an email promising dirt on Hillary Clinton from Rob Goldstone, an emissary of Russian billionaire Aras Agalarov, in mere minutes saying “If it’s what you say I love it.”

3. Trump Jr. maintains he did not tell his father about the Trump Tower meeting at the time.