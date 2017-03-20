The Russia Connection Web Series: Roger Stone

Today, Bridge Project is launching a new web series that outlines the numerous direct ties between officials in Donald Trump’s inner circle and Russian oligarchs, gangsters, alleged spy-masters, and Vladimir Putin. For this week’s inaugural episode, Bridge Project focuses on former Trump campaign aide Roger Stone.

As a former Trump campaign official, Roger Stone admitted to being in contact with Wikileaks founder Julian Assange and the infamous hacker Guccifer 2.0, both who are believed to be connected to the Russian government, while they were engaged in cyber attacks on the U.S. Stone’s contacts are the most explicit connections between Trump’s inner circle and the hackers, and the FBI is currently investigating ‘intercepted communications and financial transactions’ between Stone and Russian officials.

“We’re going to make sure the public is fully briefed on Donald Trump and Roger Stone’s ties to Russia and the national security ramifications. Russia’s potential influence over our president puts us all at risk, and we need a special prosecutor investigating this scandal immediately on behalf of the American people,” said American Bridge spokesperson Sabrina Singh.

The web series follows the launch of Trumpconnections.ru, a new digital project that further explains Trump’s countless connections to shady Russian oligarchs and Kremlin officials.