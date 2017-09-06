TOMORROW: Don Jr Will Have To Account For His Dad’s Lies Before Senate Judiciary Committee

When Donald Trump Jr. appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee tomorrow to answer questions about arranging the now-infamous meeting with Jared Kushner, Paul Manafort, and a Kremlin-linked lawyer promising dirt on Secretary Clinton, he will also have to explain why his father tried to deceive the American people about the real intent behind the meeting.

Donald Trump’s attempted cover-up is central to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and so far, the White House’s conflicting explanations about their lies have only led to more questions than actual answers surrounding the June 9, 2016 meeting.

“The only reason for a cover up is when you’ve done something wrong,” said Kevin McAlister, a Bridge Project spokesperson. “That’s why everyone from Robert Mueller to members of the House and Senate – not to mention the public – are anxiously awaiting a real, truthful explanation about the events surrounding the now infamous June meeting with a Putin operative and the subsequent lies about the discussion.



“Members of the Trump family think they’re above the law, but they’re not. For his own sake, Don Jr. ought to come clean sooner rather than later.”

Bridge Project has been tracking the Russia scandal from the start.

