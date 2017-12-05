Trump Must Withdraw K.T. McFarland’s Nomination

American Bridge Rapid Response Director Emily Aden released the following statement in response to reports President Trump’s pick for Ambassador to Singapore, K.T. McFarland, lied in her congressional testimony about her knowledge of Michael Flynn’s illicit contact with Russia during the transition:

“It’s time for President Trump to withdraw K.T. McFarland’s nomination for Ambassador to Singapore. McFarland knew about the true nature of Michael Flynn’s contacts with Russia during the transition and lied about it to Congress. Simply put, she may have known about a potentially treasonous crime and helped cover it up. McFarland has no business whatsoever representing the American people in federal office and her nomination must be withdrawn immediately.”

Background:

McFarland Wrote Russia Threw The Election To Trump. “On Dec. 29, a transition adviser to Mr. Trump, K. T. McFarland, wrote in an email to a colleague that sanctions announced hours before by the Obama administration in retaliation for Russian election meddling were aimed at discrediting Mr. Trump’s victory. The sanctions could also make it much harder for Mr. Trump to ease tensions with Russia, ‘which has just thrown the U.S.A. election to him,’ she wrote in the emails obtained by The Times.” [New York Times, 12/2/17]

McFarland Told Congress She Was Unaware Of Michael Flynn’s Contacts With Russia During The Transition–A Statement Debunked By Her Own Emails. “In July, she was questioned in writing by Senator Cory Booker, Democrat of New Jersey, on whether she had ever spoken to Mr. Flynn about his contacts with Sergey I. Kislyak, who was then the Russian ambassador to Washington, before Mr. Trump took office. ‘I am not aware of any of the issues or events described above,’ Ms. McFarland wrote in response, sidestepping a direct answer to the question. An email exchange obtained by The New York Times indicates that Ms. McFarland was aware at the time of a crucial Dec. 29phone call between Mr. Flynn and Mr. Kislyak that was intercepted by American intelligence.” [New York Times, 12/4/17]

McFarland Was Known As Michael Flynn’s “Brain,” Was Likely Debriefed After His Calls With Russian Ambassador Kislyak. During their follow-up call, Mr. Kislyak informed Mr. Flynn that Russia would not retaliate immediately for the sanctions — a surprise to many foreign policy experts. Mr. Flynn then briefed senior transition team members about his discussions with Mr. Kislyak, the records show. Ms. McFarland worked so closely with Mr. Flynn on the transition team that her colleagues sometimes referred to her as his ‘brain.'” [New York Times, 12/4/17]

White House Officials Said They Believe Flynn Discussed His Conversations With Ambassador Kislyak With McFarland. “Court documents state that Mr. Flynn discussed what he should tell Mr. Kislyak with another transition official beforehand and briefed that person afterward. The court documents do not identify that official, who was with other senior members of the transition team at Mr. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla. White House officials said on Friday that they believed that the official was Ms. McFarland, but that information has not been confirmed.” [New York Times, 12/4/17]