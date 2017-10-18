Sanders Questions: He Knew What He Signed Up For Edition

President Trump has reached a new depth of disgusting, petty, and unpatriotic behavior by reigniting a feud with Gold Star families. The words of Khizr Khan, the father of an American soldier killed in Iraq, to Trump are more true now than ever before: “You have sacrificed nothing and no one.”

There is absolutely nothing White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders can say to make up for the pain the President has caused. But she can do the country a service by finally telling the truth, in the interest of transparency and decency, so that the public can hold this White House accountable. American Bridge Rapid Response Emily Aden calls on her to answer the following questions:

1. Why was President Trump so callous in his call to the grieving widow of Sgt. La David T. Johnson? Do you deny that the President did not even know the name of the fallen soldier when he made the call?

2. Why did President Trump claim yesterday in the Rose Garden that he helped make the Alexander-Murray bipartisan health care deal only to come out against it today?

3. When was the last time you or anyone in the White House spoke to Reince Priebus or Sean Spicer? Did anyone in the White House have contact with them before their interviews with Special Counsel Mueller’s team?

4. What is the White House’s evidence that decline in manufacturing increases abortions, infertility, and spousal abuse?

5. It’s been 17 days since the mass shooting in Las Vegas and there has been another shooting today in a business park near Baltimore. Is now the time to talk about gun reforms?